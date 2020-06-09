Neiman Could Close Hudson Yards Store

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) may close or downsize its Hudson Yards location in New York as it works to restructure its business amidst bankruptcy, according to WWD.

When asked of the plans for Hudson Yards, Amber Seikaly, VP of Corporate Communications for Neiman Marcus Group, said the company’s restructuring plan is focused on “alleviating debt load, not mass store closures,” WWD reports.

Other potential locations for closures include St. Louis, Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Westchester, N.Y., and Natick, Mass. No official decisions on which stores are closing or downsizing has been revealed.

Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy reorganization May 7.