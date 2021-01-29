Neiman Marcus Announces New Investments, Key Hires

Neiman Marcus Group (Dallas) announced investments in talent, merchandising, technology and supply chain that will reportedly reshape the Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman customer experience, according to a press release.

To accelerate growth, the company is investing in the enhancement of the customer journey by grouping technology, digital products and advanced analytics under one leader and distorting capital to these areas.

Neiman Marcus also announced Bob Kupbens as its new Executive VP, Chief Product and Technology Officer, who will begin in the role Feb. 1. Kupbens will be working closely with Neiman’s President and Chief Customer Officer David Goubert and Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, as well as Darcy Penick, President, Bergdorf Goodman, to develop new digital products for online, in-store and omnichannel experiences for both brands. Kupbens previously held roles at eBay, Apple, Delta and ADT.

CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, Geoffroy van Raemdonck, said in a company press release: “Neiman Marcus Group is a customer and brand relationship business, powered by a strong digital ecosystem. Today we are announcing additional moves to accelerate our transformation reflecting our renewed financial flexibility and desire to invest in areas that are a source of unique competitive advantage and create shareholder value.”

The company is also creating a new general manager, brand partnerships and merchandising role in the Neiman Marcus Brand. To support one of the larger multi-brand luxury online businesses, the company is investing $85 million gross in supply chain innovation.

