Neiman Marcus to Close Hudson Yards Locale

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) will not be reopening its Hudson Yards location in New York, Retail Dive reports. According to court documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in House, the brand is planning to close its first New York City location.

The department store retailer is also planning to close namesake stores in Bellevue, Wash., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Palm Beach, Fla.

The Hudson Yards store opened a little more than a year ago.