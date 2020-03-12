Neiman Marcus to Close Most Last Call Stores

By the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Neiman Marcus (Dallas) plans to shutter the majority of its Last Call off-price stores, reports Retail Dive.

In these closures, the company predicts it will eliminate 500 positions, as well as lay off 250 store employees.

Neiman Marcus announced that this new strategy is based on a plan to, “[grow] its luxury customer base and [drive] full-price selling,” according to Retail Dive.

In 2017, Neiman Marcus minimized its Last Call fleet by a quarter in an attempt to focus its efforts on luxury lines.