Neiman Marcus Closing Three More Stores

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) announced the permanent closure of three additional stores, Retail Dive reports. The three full-line stores are located in Natick, Mass.; Walnut Creek, Calif., and Washington, D.C.

The three stores join the previously announced closures in New York’s Hudson Yards, Bellevue, Wash., as well as Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The company also said, back in March, that almost all of its Last Call stores would be shuttered.

The department store retailer filed for bankruptcy in May.