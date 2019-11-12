Neiman Marcus Cuts Jobs at HQ

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) has cut a little less than 100 jobs at its headquarters, which represents roughly 1 percent of its 15,000-person workforce, Retail Dive reports.

The move took place last Wednesday and employees were either let go through attrition or layoffs. The downsizing, reports Retail Dive, is intended to help the department store retailer, “focus on high-growth areas.” All affected employees are reportedly receiving outplacement support and severance pay.