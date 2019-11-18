New Chicago Starbucks Roastery Opens

The new, 35,000-square-foot Starbucks (Seattle) Roastery has opened in the former Crate & Barrel (Northbrook, Ill.) flagship in Chicago on Michigan Ave. (VMSD’s Editor-in-Chief/Associate Publisher Jennifer Acevedo was granted exclusive access prior to the opening.)

Dubbed the world’s largest Starbucks, reportedly more than 1000 people were waiting to get inside on opening day – some standing outside as early as 4:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. opening – with some having traveled from around the country, according to Eater.

The roastery reached its capacity within a reported 20 minutes.

This particular Starbucks includes a cocktail bar with exclusive drinks, Princi Italian food, barrel-aged coffee and gelato. Its interior features a curved escalator and a rooftop patio.