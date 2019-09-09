New Concepts Outperform in Chicago

According to a recent report conducted by Newmark Knight Frank (NKF; New York), the Chicago retail market held steady during the first half of 2019; the leasing was strong in some areas and wavering in others, according to the report as well as Connect Chicago.

NKF’s study stated that food tenants were prominent due to the expansion of existing restaurants and the debut of new dining concepts.

Amy Binstein, a research manager at NKF says, “Conversely, big-box retailers are still working through the process of rightsizing or shifting to locations with stronger demand.”