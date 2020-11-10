A New Desire

America’s economy following the Civil War paved the way for a new national ethos based on desire. While the southern states relied on an agrarian economy, the northern states thrived on a newfound commercialism. The industrial revolution that swept across the Midwest and the Northeast was the catalyst for the great urban department stores not only in America, but also in leading European capitals.

Major cities from the East Coast of the United States to the boulevards and avenues of Paris and London, were the spawning grounds for the grand commercial buildings that housed everything from pots and pans to elegant evening gowns. The factories of industrialized countries were grinding out goods so rapidly that there was soon an abundance of merchandise available to the general public.

Factories in America’s industrial north became self-feeding machines. They produced goods in ever-increasing quantities; factory workers had jobs, they made money and bought goods. Demand and desire increased exponentially, compelling the factories to produce even more goods. Soon, people wanted more and more of everything. They wanted more today than yesterday, and more tomorrow than today. Sociologist Emily Fogg Meade wrote, “A magnitude of goods were produced to satisfy the needs that no one knew they had. Consumers wanted berry spoons, mustard spoons, sugar spoons, and soup spoons in ever-increasing variety.”

Radio personality Helen Landon Cass said of this newfound lust for consumerism at a display convention in 1923, “Sell them what they longed for and hoped for. Sell them this hope, and you won’t have to worry about selling the goods. Sell them their dreams.”

This desire and compulsive need for acquisition continued through the beginning of the 21st century. And as the economy continued to churn, retail continued to nourish an insatiable appetite for consumerism. But now we’re mired in the throes of a pandemic, and there is a less than subtle shift in our collective consciousness.

A new sense of awareness has crept into the mindset of today’s consumers as they reevaluate egregious mistakes and wasteful ways. Both retailers and consumers alike are looking introspectively into the mirror and asking, “How have we contributed to the detrimental constructs of the world. How has our desire for acquisition and drive for profit undermined the health and well-being of the planet?”

Consumerism and profit-driven business strategies are important parts of our culture and economy. And while retail must continue to thrive, it is now time for a measured redirection. Sure, we’ve been talking about change for some time now, even invoking the words of Darwin when he spoke about the survival of the fittest. But there is another kind of change, a change of heart. This change calls for kindness, awareness and an understanding of the true desires of the community.

Retailers must recognize that there is no looking back to what once was. What brought them to the dance will not bring them to the next melody. Consider the excitement and emotional connection felt every time a popular musical artist introduced a new song. Retailers must change their tune and excite customers with the next new model by connecting with them emotionally.

The silver lining in today’s challenging environment is that the pandemic has accelerated a new consciousness. Shoppers today want to know who they can trust, who cares for them and who cares about the planet. Consumers crave authenticity, empathy and optimism.

As brands scramble to connect with the shopping public, they must reconsider their marketing approach. The days of hard-sell marketing and aspirational promises will no longer produce the desired response. Consumers aren't as interested in what you sell as they are in how you sell it. Rather than a single-minded search for the latest fashions, customers are yearning for meaningful social interactions and engagements. It’s incumbent upon today’s retailers to elevate the customer experience, whether in-store or online, by adding extra value such as the sharing of vital community information, educational programs and the inclusion of art, music and other cultural endeavors.

Sharing and giving are new brand attributes. Small stores and expanded virtual platforms are now the retail connections of choice. Reimagined retail spaces, whether physical or digital, that places the needs and desires of the customer ahead of hard-sell merchandising programs, are a new business model that will truly touch the heart. It’s time to forget what was and embrace what can be.

Eric Feigenbaum is a recognized leader in the visual merchandising and store design industries with both domestic and international design experience. He served as corporate director of visual merchandising for Stern’s Department Store, a division of Federated Department Stores, from 1986 to 1995. After Stern’s, he assumed the position of director of visual merchandising for WalkerGroup/CNI, an architectural design firm in New York City. Feigenbaum was also an adjunct professor of Store Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology and formerly served as the chair of the Visual Merchandising Department at LIM College (New York) from 2000 to 2015. In addition to being the Editorial Advisor/New York Editor of VMSD magazine, Eric is also a founding member of PAVE (A Partnership for Planning and Visual Education). Currently, he is also president and director of creative services for his own retail design company, Embrace Design.