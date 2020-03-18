New Jersey Malls Close

All indoor shopping malls in the state of New Jersey will be temporarily closing after an order issued by the governor. The American Dream mall in New Jersey voluntarily closed prior to the governor’s order, according to Retail Dive.

Malls across the country, such as King of Prussia Mall (King of Prussia, Pa.) and Mall of America (Minnesota), have been temporarily closed.

The move reportedly came after San Francisco implemented its “shelter in place” procedure which effectively shut down shopping across the city. New York City is considering similar measures, Retail Dive reports.