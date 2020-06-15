 

New LaGuardia Terminal Features World Class Retail

Iconic brands, local artisanal foods offer travelers an elevated shopping experience
Posted June 15, 2020

Travel retailer Marshall Retail Group (Las Vegas) will open the 15,000-square-foot The Bowery Bay Shops and 5000-square-foot The Dean inside newly renovated Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, according to a press release.

The Bowery Bay Shops will feature a New York-centric shopping experience that will offer locally sourced confections, gourmet food, gifts and local and national brands like Artist & Fleas, Kate Spade New York and Strand Book Store. A large digital mural allows guests to create custom digital portraits with backdrops from various renowned graffiti artists. An assortment of rotating popup shops will give travelers access to travel-specific products and services.

The Dean, a fashion-forward mens’ emporium, will feature bespoke merchandise and services for business travelers. Featured brands include Herschel, BOSS, Kiehl’s, LaCoste and Shinola. The mix of ready-to-wear, luxury travel essentials and grooming services is designed to offer a relaxing respite for travelers.

