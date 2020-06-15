New LaGuardia Terminal Features World Class Retail

Travel retailer Marshall Retail Group (Las Vegas) will open the 15,000-square-foot The Bowery Bay Shops and 5000-square-foot The Dean inside newly renovated Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, according to a press release.

The Bowery Bay Shops will feature a New York-centric shopping experience that will offer locally sourced confections, gourmet food, gifts and local and national brands like Artist & Fleas, Kate Spade New York and Strand Book Store. A large digital mural allows guests to create custom digital portraits with backdrops from various renowned graffiti artists. An assortment of rotating popup shops will give travelers access to travel-specific products and services.

The Dean, a fashion-forward mens’ emporium, will feature bespoke merchandise and services for business travelers. Featured brands include Herschel, BOSS, Kiehl’s, LaCoste and Shinola. The mix of ready-to-wear, luxury travel essentials and grooming services is designed to offer a relaxing respite for travelers.