New Versace Flagships to Open Fall 2020

In the opening of these new flagships, the renowned Milian-based fashion brand intends to “capture the brand’s vision for the future, while staying true to Versace’s instantly recognizable design aesthetic,” according to a report by Women’s Wear Daily.

The Paris boutique will be located on the rue Saint-Honoré and will boast 8428 square feet spread over three stories.

Three floors tall as well, the London boutique will span 7244 square feet and is located on the corner of New Bond Street and Maddox Street.