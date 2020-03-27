The New West End Co. Shows Support for NHS

The New West End Company (London) showed its gratitude for the National Health Service (NHS) this past Thursday, by illuminating landmark retailers in London with blue and white LEDs, the NHS colors, reports WWD.

The New West End Co. represents 600 companies, the majority of which are retailers. They collaborated with Flannels, House of Fraser, Selfridges and Sports Direct on the initiative, inspired by the NHS’s “Clap for our Careers Campaign,” and the “Light it Blue Campaign,” says WWD.

Recently, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tweeted that he was suffering mild symptoms and will self-isolate in his apartment after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

He says he will be continuing his work through video conferencing.

Prince Charles is also in isolation at Balmoral Castle recovering from COVID-19.