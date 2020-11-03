Nielsen Divests Retail Research Division

Market research firm Nielsen Holdings (New York) will sell its retail measurement division, Nielsen Global Connect, to private equity firm Advent International. The transaction is valued at $2.7 billion.

Nielsen had previously announced plans to spin off the retail business into an independent, public company, reports Axios. David Rawlinson will remain CEO of Nielsen Global Connect through the close of the transaction and is “expected to be part of the leadership team for the go-forward company.”

The new company will be headquartered in Chicago and has been rebranded as NielsenIQ.

