Nike Acquires Analytics Firm

Activewear brand Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) is expanding its data initiative with the purchase of analytics firm Celect (Boston), according to Barron’s.

Nike didn’t reveal the financial aspects of the acquisition in its announcement Tuesday.

The move comes on the heels of Nike’s purchase of another analytics firm, Zodiac (New York), last year.

“As demand for our product grows, we must be insight-driven, data optimized and hyper-focused on consumer behavior,” COO Eric Sprunk said in a statement. “This is how we serve consumers more personally at scale.”