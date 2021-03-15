Nike Announces 2025 Targets for Diversity, Sustainability

Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) announced that it will tie executive compensation to progress in diversity and sustainability targets, reports Business of Fashion. The news came as part of the release of its 2020 impact report, which provided updates on company targets as well as strategy plans for the future.

Its new 2025 targets include seeing women in 45 percent and racial minorities in 35 percent of leadership roles, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent in Nike-owned facilities and multiplying the amount of product waste recycled or donated, among other goals.

Nike provided several updates on its sustainability and diversity targets, including the use of 100-percent renewable energy in facilities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as nearly 50 percent representation of women across the country and globally.