Nike Announces Layoffs, Leadership Changes

Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) announced some leadership changes this past Wednesday, July 22, and confirmed that layoffs were coming.

Some notable changes under the restructuring, Retail Dive reports, included McCallester Dowers who became VP and General Manager of Kids (formerly the VP and General Manager of Kids in North America); Whitney Malkiel becoming the VP and General Manager of Women’s (formerly the VP and General Manager of Specialty Categories); and Amy Montagne becoming the VP and General Manager of Men’s (formerly the VP and General Manager of Global Categories). The company also plans to announce new leadership in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

The layoffs are anticipated to total between $200 million and $250 million in termination costs.