Nike Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Nike Inc. (Beaverton, Ore.) announced senior leadership changes to continue the momentum of the company’s consumer-direct acceleration, according to a press release. Sarah Mensah will step in as VP and General Manager of North America and Amy Montagne will become VP and General Manager of the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions.

Heidi O’Neill, President of Consumer and Marketplace, said in the release: “Sarah and Amy are two dynamic leaders, bringing deep experience and expertise to these important roles.”

Mensah now leads all aspects of Nike’s North America geography, including direct marketing, digital, sales, consumer construct and territories, among others. Montagne is responsible for continuing to drive brand and business momentum across Nike’s diverse geography.

Additionally, Aaron Cain has been named VP and General Manager of Men’s.

Michael Spillane, President of Consumer Creation, said in the release: “Aaron’s deep experience in product, merchandising, driving strong consumer connections and delivering exceptional business results across Nike will be well served in this role.”