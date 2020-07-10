Nike Debuts 'Rise' Concept

Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) has debuted a new concept in Grandview Mall in Guangzhou, China, reports Footwear News.

Spanning roughly 22,000 square feet and stretching over three floors, the store features a digitally driven environment. Its design comprises 45,000 pounds of recycled materials throughout its display props, seating and various finishes.

The location will host quarterly workshop sessions with local celebrities and athletes for Nike members who use the Nike app. Members will also get access to a personalization station for adding sports-related design elements on shirts or accessories. Customers will be able to view real-time inventory at the store and request to try certain items through the app.

Cathy Sparks, VP and GM of Global Nike Direct Stores and Services, says, “The goal of the store is to bring the pulse or energy of sport in that city to our members and connect members of the city together … Our relationship with Chinese consumers is so strong. The adopt quickly and they teach us as we go.”