Nike to Open House of Innovation in Paris

Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) is planning to open a House of Innovation location in Paris. This will be the brand’s first House of Innovation store in Europe and third overall, WWD reports.

The store is set at four levels and spans 26,000 square feet. Dubbed House of Innovation 002, Nike reportedly spent four years renovating and readying the location. Originally, the concept was due to launch fall 2019, but construction delays coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the store’s opening, according to WWD.