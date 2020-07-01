Nike to Open Live Style Stores

Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) will open between 150 and 200 Live Style stores in the next few years, according to Retail & Leisure International. Nike CFO Michael Friend says the brand will transition two of its New York City stores to the small format, digitally enabled stores.

“We’ve been testing this format with Nike Live and have a great understanding of how to best deliver this experience and so we will proceed ahead this year with more test-and-learn examples of it and scale it through the next couple of years,” says Nike President and CEO John Donahoe.

Nike reportedly sees the stores as a catalyst for digital growth.