Nike to Remodel Lenox Square Flagship

Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) has begun a $2.6 million renovation of its Lenox Square Mall flagship in Atlanta, according to What Now Atlanta. WD Partners (Dublin, Ohio) is responsible for the concept and design of the store.

Renovation of the 23,000-square-foot store will include refinished flooring, lighting, signage, new millwork cabinetry, updated stairway treads and handrails and revised merchandise layout, according to the report.