Nike’s Head of North America Resigns

Nike Inc. (Beaverton, Ore.) executive Ann Hebert resigned from the company following a Bloomberg Businessweek report about her son operating a business reselling sneakers and using a credit card in her name, reports Fortune.

Herbert served as VP and General Manager of North America. She had been in the role since last June, overseeing Nike’s sales, marketing and merchandising in the region. She departed the company Monday.

The executive had spent more than 25 years with the company, which said it would announce a new leader for North America shortly.