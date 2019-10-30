Nike to Sell Hurley Brand

Nike Inc. (Beaverton, Ore.) announced it will be selling the Hurley brand (Costa Mesa, Calif.) to Bluestar Alliance LLC (Hampstead, U.K.), reports Businesswire.com. The deal is expected to be complete in December, and details regarding the transaction are not being disclosed at this time.

Bluestar Alliance CEO Joey Gabbay said, “We have always admired the Hurley brand as it has maintained its leadership role and premium positioning in the surf world” He went on to state that he sees Hurley evolving into a “360-degree lifestyle brand, with action sports playing a key role.”