Nordstrom Launches Sustainable Style Collection

Seattle-based Nordstrom has launched a Sustainable Style online shopping category to demonstrate its commitment to the G7 fashion pact, reports Elle magazine. The agreement among 32 global luxury retailers promises to mitigate the impact of fashion on the environment.

The category is made up of more than 2000 styles “made from sustainably sourced materials, manufactured in factories that meet higher social or environmental standards, or that give back."

"Nordstrom leads with the fundamental belief that we have a responsibility to leave the world better than we found it. And in the fast-changing world of retail, it’s also essential to continually evolve our business not only to better meet customers’ needs and expectations, but also to support our communities and protect our environment,” said Nordstrom VP of corporate affairs and PR Gigi Ganatra.