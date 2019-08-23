Nordstrom Names Chief Merchandising Officer

Nordstrom (Seattle) has named Teri Bariquit to serve in the newly created position of Chief Merchandising Officer, according to a news release. She’ll lead the full- and off-price merchandising areas and will join the company’s executive board, reporting to Co-President Pete Nordstrom.

“During her 33-year career with Nordstrom, Teri has demonstrated unparalleled understanding of our customer needs and has an excellent grasp on the complexities of our industry. Merchandising is in her DNA and I've consistently been inspired by her ability to reimagine the future,” said Nordstrom in a statement.

Bariquit has served as Nordstrom’s Executive Vice President, Merchandise Planning and Solutions, since 2012.