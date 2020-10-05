Nordstrom to Offer L.L. Bean Products

One hundred and eight-year-old direct-to-consumer retailer L.L. Bean (Freeport, Me.) will for the first time offer its products for sale at Nordstrom (Seatttle), according to Fortune. The brand recently entered similar arrangements with Staples and Scheels, a sporting goods chain.

“The simple answer is, to expose new customers to the L.L. Bean brand,” explains CEO Stephen Smith. ““We are so well known as a brand but we don’t always have such great brand relevance to customers.”

Next month, select L.L. Bean products, like its Bean Boots and fleece and flannel items, will be available at 20 Nordstrom stores and the brand’s web site.