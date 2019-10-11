Nordstrom Opens Second Connecticut Store

Nordstrom (Seattle) has opened the doors to the SoNo Collection, its second full-line store in Connecticut, according to a press release. The three-story, 140,000-square-foot store includes a new beauty/wellness experience along with its typical offering of apparel, shoes and accessories.

"We're eager to welcome customers to showcase our latest store design and some of the company's most exciting new beauty and service concepts, in addition to great fashion at a breadth of price points," said store manager Molly Carmody.

The beauty concept, dubbed Beauty Haven, will offer brow services, a nail salon and a light bar for restorative treatments featuring LED technology.