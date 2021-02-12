Nordstrom Pop-up Embraces Black Fashion Designers

Nordstrom (Seattle) will take the wraps off the 12th iteration of its rotating pop-up program, called Black_Space, reports WWD. The latest concept with feature five Black creatives who have chosen designers and brands intended to speak to Black expression, including Beth Birkett, costume designer and Co-Owner of Union Los Angeles; Creative Director Harris Elliott; Stylist Matthew Henson; Stylist Marcus Paul and Fashion Editor Azza Yousif.

Black_Space will showcase several anchor brands — Armando Cabral, Bianca Saunders and Wales Bonner — along with other, smaller labels in categories ranging from sportswear to streetwear for both men and women, beauty products, footwear, jewelry and some lifestyle products. All told, 28 brands will be featured in the shop, 25 of which are new to Nordstrom.

Vice President of Design and New Concepts for Nordstrom, Sam Lobban, told WWD: “New Concepts @Nordstrom has always been a platform to tell brand and product stories, with the goal to try and show the interconnectivity between fashion and culture … Through this process we collaboratively built Concept 012: Black_Space, ultimately with the aim to celebrate Black fashion and creativity through the lens of some of the figures who are helping to shape it.”