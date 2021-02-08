Nordstrom Shares Fall

Nordstrom (Seattle) shares fell last Thursday as the department store chain delivered a disappointing sales outlook for the year, reports CNBC.

However, Nordstrom expects revenue to rise more than 25 percent in fiscal 2021 from the prior year, with about half of its sales coming from digital business. Last year, a third of the store’s sale came from online. The company also anticipates earnings before interest and taxes to be positive in fiscal 2021, it said ahead of a virtual meeting with investors Thursday.

The anticipated 2021 growth comes in a bit lower than the 26.6 percent revenue increase expected by analysts, according to a Refinitiv survey.

Nordstrom shares were halted ahead of the news release, up 4.1 percent. Having resumed trading, shares were recently down more than 5 percent, as investors processed the forecast.