Nordstrom Unveils Shopping Channel

Nordstrom (Seattle) launched its “Livestream Shopping” channel Wednesday, CNBC reports, in an attempt to broaden the company’s e-commerce ambitions.

The retailer plans to host styling livestreams, a conversation with makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and a “spring beauty trend happy hour” – all of which will feature items that are shoppable.

MCNs, or multichannel networks, have been a trend in Asia for some time, and here in the U.S., e-commerce livestreaming is expected to reach $25 billion in sales by 2023. In 2020, livestreaming in China drove roughly $125 billion in sales, which is up from $63 billon spent in 2019, according to CNBC.

In an interview, Senior VP at Nordstrom Fanya Chandler, told CNBC: “There’s so much opportunity for us to get closer to the customer … We hope customers see this as an opportunity to seamlessly shop and participate in an informative and entertaining event.”