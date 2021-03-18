 

Nordstrom Unveils Shopping Channel

The retailer’s Livestream Shopping channel is part of its omnichannel strategy
Posted March 18, 2021

Nordstrom (Seattle) launched its “Livestream Shopping” channel Wednesday, CNBC reports, in an attempt to broaden the company’s e-commerce ambitions.

The retailer plans to host styling livestreams, a conversation with makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and a “spring beauty trend happy hour” – all of which will feature items that are shoppable.

MCNs, or multichannel networks, have been a trend in Asia for some time, and here in the U.S., e-commerce livestreaming is expected to reach $25 billion in sales by 2023. In 2020, livestreaming in China drove roughly $125 billion in sales, which is up from $63 billon spent in 2019, according to CNBC.

In an interview, Senior VP at Nordstrom Fanya Chandler, told CNBC: “There’s so much opportunity for us to get closer to the customer … We hope customers see this as an opportunity to seamlessly shop and participate in an informative and entertaining event.”

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.