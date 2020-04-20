Nordstrom Unveils Sustainability Plans

Seattle-based Nordstrom has released its sustainability goals through 2025, including a new category for sustainable beauty products, says WWD.

The company has added “sustainability” as a filter to its app and has joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.

Pete Nordstrom, President of the company, says that the COVID-19 pandemic has offered the brand a “unique opportunity to reimagine our future and rethink what kind of company we want to be for our customers, employees and shareholders,” which has led to new sustainability initiatives.

Some of the goals, as outlined by WWD, include contributing $1 million in corporate grants to support industry innovation for textile reduction; setting science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as reduce single-use plastic by 50 percent, among others.