The North Face Opens SoHo Concept Store

Outdoor recreation retailer The North Face (San Francisco) unveiled an 8000-square-foot concept store this past Friday in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, WWD reported.

With the opening, the brand also announced its global retail strategy emphasizing consumer connection and interaction in its stores.

The new SoHo store features interactive elements and nature-themed designs. The sustainably designed store utilizes repurposed materials including reclaimed wood, steel and granite. The store also serves as an archive for the company.