A Note to Our Readers:

We are living in unprecedented times. While dealing with a constant stream of headlines, we’re also hearing stories of inspiration and of the generous ways in which people are helping those most in need.

Since 1906 ST Media has weathered many storms—the Great Depression, more than a dozen recessions, domestic and foreign conflicts, attacks and wars—but it’s been our people and our passion as stewards of our industries that have helped us to stand strong. I want to reassure you that we are once again adapting and have not missed a beat when it comes to informing and connecting with our vast and loyal communities through a variety of established communication channels.

Now more than ever, with so much uncertainty in our world, it’s vital that we carry on. Our marketplace needs to hear from all of us—our marketplace needs to hear from you. Media is a powerful force in storytelling, demonstrations, announcements and sharing, especially when we can no longer shake hands or exchange information face-to-face.

Business opportunities will present themselves in the coming months. We're here to help you keep your brand in front of your customers and prospects and to remain relevant. We’re open to doing whatever is necessary to tailor a suitable plan for you to maintain ongoing communication with your audience.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly if there is a way we can be of service to you. As always, you can count on ST Media as a partner, and we're looking forward to serving you.

Until we are on the path to some state of normalcy, please stay safe and healthy.

Sincerely,

Murray Kasmenn

President

ST Media Group International

murray.kasmenn@stmediagroup.com

(770) 356-2342