TheĀ Elo M50 mobile handheld computer, powered by Android 10 and Google Mobile Services, features a 5.5-in. HD touch display, integrated 8 megapixel camera, 2-D barcode scanner and NFC. Applications include BOPIS and inventory management, curbside pickup, fulfillment and mobile POS. Simple device management is possible using EloView or a third-party system for seamless integration.