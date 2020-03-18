NRF Calls for Federal Loans

The National Retail Federation (NRF, Washington, D.C.) has asked President Trump and congressional leaders for a government-back loan program for the retail industry, according to The Hill.

NRF CEO Matthew Shay wrote in the letter, “The retail industry is being dramatically impacted by social-distancing that is both voluntary and publicly mandated, and our members tell us that the most important support they can get from the federal government would be access to credit that can sustain them until consumers are back in the marketplace.”

According to NRF, the retail industry comprises one in four U.S. jobs, which translates to roughly 52 million workers.