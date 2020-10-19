NRF Offers Crisis Training for Store Workers

Trade group The National Retail Federation (NRF) has partnered with the Crisis Prevention Institute to train store workers how to prevent and mitigate disputes with shoppers that arise because of pandemic restrictions, reports The New York Times.

“One of the major scenarios is around an employee asking a customer to wear a mask, and he reacts,” said Adam Lukoskie, VP, NRF Foundation.“There’s another scenario where a mother and child are there and are upset this gentleman is not wearing a mask so then the employee has to help make peace.”

The program is designed to teach retail workers how to recognize what stage of a crisis a shopper might be in and what they can do to help defuse the situation.