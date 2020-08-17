NRF: Retail Sales Continue Growing in July

Overall retail sales during July, according to The National Retail Federation (NRF; Washington, D.C.) grew more slowly than in June, but the transactions have added to the retail industry’s turnaround, HomeWorld Business reports. Retail sales have been climbing in the months since most stores across the U.S. were temporarily shuttered during spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

July retail sales gained 1 percent seasonally adjusted from June and 10 percent unadjusted year-over-year, excluding gas stations, restaurants and automobile dealers, according to the NRF. Overall retail sales in July gained 1.2 percent seasonally adjusted from June and 2.7 percent year-over-year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Matthew Shay, NRF President and CEO, said in a statement: “Retail sales for July were another positive step in the right direction as our economy continues to slowly reopen … Americans are showing their continued resilience and willingness to spend in the face of this unprecedented pandemic and government actions to date have clearly supported consumers and the economy in this process. Retailers all across the country have demonstrated that their stores and supply chains can be operated safely and effectively for associates and their customers by following established guidelines and protocols. We encourage Congress and elected leaders at all levels of government to enact policies that support consumers and keep the economy open.”