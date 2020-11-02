NYC Opens Sidewalks to Local Retailers

Following the success of its Open Restaurants program, New York has implemented a similar action aimed at the city’s retailers, reports Time Out. Eligible stores can use a portion of the city’s sidewalk to conduct business, including displaying merchandise, completing transactions and providing space for customers to line up.

"Being a small storefront that depends on both tourism and local followers, we have struggled to survive during this pandemic and the unease to be inside with strangers it has brought,” says Williamsburg boutique Treehouse owner Siri Wilson. “Hopefully with the open storefront program, we can essentially create mini-stores outside, and bring more curious customers to our shop."

The Open Storefronts program is currently scheduled to run through December 31.

