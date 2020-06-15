On Our Radar: Barnes & Noble, Schaumburg, Ill.

Barnes & Noble (New York) opened a new store in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg this past weekend. The newly designed store held a grand opening on Saturday, June 12, in Woodfield Village Green shopping center. The new store features a café for pickup orders and offers curbside pickup as well.

“The store has unique rooms organized by genre that create these magical moments when you’re browsing your area of interest, whether that’s travel, fiction, mystery, or the children’s section,” said Store Manager Sarah Coombs in a press release. “We are also curating sections for the Schaumburg market and can respond quickly to customer requests to create a truly local and community-based bookstore.”

All Barnes & Noble locations in Illinois are reopening after the coronavirus quarantine with safety precautions in place including protective barriers, the wearing of masks by both associates and shoppers, temperature checks for employees and the sanitizing of books that have been browsed before they’re returned to the shelf.