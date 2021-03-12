On Our Radar: Bogner, Millburn, New Jersey

Luxury sports fashion brand Bogner opened its first retail location in New Jersey with a pop-up boutique within The Mall at Short Hills, the brand’s second pop-up in North America following its first Bloor Street, Toronto, pop-up. Striving to engage with North American customers in store and online, the brand mixed calming materials like wood and lifestyle graphics, creating a final space that’s a refreshing refuge for screen-fatigued visitors.

Partnering with FlagshipRTL on the project and based in Munich since the 1950s, Bogner is an international lifestyle retailer that provides exclusive sports fashion and is located in more than 50 countries.

Photography: Courtesy of Bogner, Munich, Germany