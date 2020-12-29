On Our Radar: Chestnut Market, Marlboro, N.Y.

Aiming to elevate its customers’ c-store experience, Chestnut Market, owned by New York-based CPD Group, recently got a full makeover. First launched in Marlboro, N.Y., the new concept included an overhaul of signage and graphics, lighting, dimensional lettering and the addition of eye-catching illuminated wood beams. Tactile textures, geometric patterns and eclectic materials combine to create a relaxed and contemporary aesthetic, providing a sense of inviting warmth for visitors.

Sharif Jamal, Director of Brand Development for CPD Group, said in a company press statement: “Our new store design is a commitment to our guests as we continue to enhance our customer’s experience … Our new, re-branded flagship store will be the first location in Marlboro, N.Y., making them the first community to experience the new look and feel. We look forward to bringing our new re-fresh to many additional markets within the next two years.”

Designed by Federal Heath, Rochester Mills, Mich.; Photography: Laszlo Regos