On Our Radar: Coach Virtual Pop-Up

Launching today, March 12, “Escape to Forever,” a virtual, 360-degree pop-up created by Coach features a new way to explore the retailer’s spring 2021 collection. With nature scenes from sunrise and sunset, guests are dropped into a whimsical, immersive virtual forest and can move across a surreal landscape while interacting with an avatar. Aiming to examine the play of nature sounds, light, trees and grass, the background music features a unique disco track aiming to convey a sense of optimism and joy.

“Introducing Spring 2021, our new collection inspired by the optimism of beautiful things, crafted to last. Here, we celebrate nature and the comfort of love-worn craft to envision a better future for tomorrow. Wear it, love it, pass it on,” says Stuart Vevers, Coach's Creative Director.

Photography: Courtesy of Coach, New York

Please visit our Instagram to see the video of the experiece.