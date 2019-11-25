On Our Radar: Framebridge, Washington, D.C.

Framebridge (Washington, D.C.) recently debuted its first brick-and-mortar stores, designed by GrizForm Design Architects (Washington, D.C.). With two locations, one on 14th Street (both shown) in D.C., and the other in Bethesda, Md., the interior of both spaces features a midcentury modern design full of vintage-inspired colors like sage and bright yellow. Created as an homage to a 1960s-era recording studio, the 14th Street location features a Story Booth that allows shoppers to create their own content; it includes vintage brass accents and its interior is a floor-to-ceiling yellow velvet color.

This store opening originally appeared in the October 2019 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.