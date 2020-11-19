On Our Radar: Glam Seamless

When digital native brand Glam Seamless opened its first physical flagship store dedicated to high-end hair extensions in New York, it turned to design firm Sergio Mannino Studio (Brooklyn) for inspiration. The resulting SoHo space reflects the aesthetic of the product itself ¬– bold, dreamy and feminine and a celebration of the uniqueness of women of all colors, ethnicities and body types.

The store, which features custom furniture and is bathed in Glam’s signature pink color, offers customers a place to verify products, pick up their online orders, buy or also have their extensions applied directly in the second-floor hair salon. One of the only remaining original elements of the space, which was formerly home to Japanese streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club, is the second floor’s arched ceiling. Designers expanded it to include two smaller arches at the top and bottom of the staircase.