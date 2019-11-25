On Our Radar: Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, London

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens (London) re-opened this spring after a five-year, nearly $30 million renovation that included the creation of a visitor arrival center along with retail and dining areas designed by Kinnersley Kent Design (London). The firm worked closely with Historic Royal Palaces, which manages the property, on the interiors, and designed bespoke furniture and fittings for both the Lower Courtyard Visitor Center and Stable Yard Tearoom.

This store opening originally appeared in the October 2019 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.