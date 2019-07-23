On Our Radar: J.Crew Opens Latest Prototype in Ohio

Merging classic motifs with digital accents, the new J.Crew (New York) flagship encompasses a refreshing and breezy design. The 5700-square-foot store opened in Pinecrest, Ohio, in June and features casual, ready-to-wear clothing and accessories for men and women. Its striking details include neon ceiling accents, exotic plants and muted pastel hues, as well as wooden shelving and oblong seating. These details pull shoppers around the store with crisp leading lines and ample digital screens primed for consumer engagement.