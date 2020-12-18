On Our Radar: Kahala MKT, Honolulu

Foodland’s latest concept – Kahala MKT – recently debuted in the open-air Ku’ono Marketplace shopping center in Honolulu. Set at roughly 8611 square feet, the space emanates an urban aesthetic yet supports a Hawaiian vibe through a curated mix of natural and industrial materials. In addition to providing grab-and-go options for customers on their lunch breaks, the space strives to be a destination for gourmets as well as a “culinary meeting point” for the surrounding community. The space is topped off with an oversized, attention-grabbing woodblock print featuring the “Diamond Head” volcano, created by a Hawaiian artist, on its back wall.

Photography: Courtesy of Interstore/Schweitzer