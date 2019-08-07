On Our Radar: McDonalds Debuts a Sleek Times Square Concept

Brutalist architecture and sleek design meet the classic iconography of McDonald's (Chicago) inside the brand’s new three-floor, 11,199-square-foot restaurant in New York’s Times Square. Landini Associates (Sydney) designed the flagship restaurant with various seating arrangements to accommodate large groups, families and individuals. With its kitchen installed in the basement, space usually used for food production was given back to customers. Technological features include interactive self-order kiosks and dumb-waiters to transport orders from the kitchen below. Striking yellow lines zip across the floors and pop against natural light, soft-colored wood and muted floors.