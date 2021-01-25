On Our Radar: Shefali Studio, Gujarat, India

Shefali Studio, a recently launched women’s wear boutique in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, designed by Manoj Patel Studios, reuses scrap materials throughout its interior, transforming it into a multi-layered, visual experience.

Materials were chosen in a palette of contrasting tones, derived from old clay roof tiles and recycled window shutters to unused sample tiles and beer bottles. Old seating was updated for a fresh look, and recycled table legs serve as door handles. Overlapping circular rings were used to form floral hook ends for hanging product. Throughout, the palette of recycled objects offers a fresh, contemporary aesthetic that celebrates its uniqueness.

Photography: Courtesy of Manoj Patel Studios